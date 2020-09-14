Greens want an express tram service to Woden

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT Greens say they’re committed to getting the light rail over the bridge and into Woden, and when it’s built they want an express option, too. 

However, a construction date has not been confirmed for 2B of the light rail by the ACT government, and now in caretaker period, ACT Labor is yet to formally commit to the construction of 2B in the next term.

They have committed to more than $300 million for Stage 2A, from Civic to Commonwealth Park, and about $250-$300 million to build the new CIT campus and public transport interchange in Woden.

Outside of that, Labor says the design development and approvals for Stage 2B, which will see the light rail extended from Commonwealth Park to Woden, is expected to take about 18 months.

“An exact date for Stage 2 has not been set yet, and is in the process of federal government assessment processes, such as the EPBC referral (Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, for heritage purposes),” says ACT Greens transport spokesperson and candidate for Murrumbidgee, Emma Davidson.

“The Greens are committed to light rail Stage 2 to Woden [and] when it gets built, we want it to have an express option.”

The Greens say their proposed city to Woden express would make light rail the fastest transport option along this route, almost halving transit time, however, they did not respond to a question from “CityNews” asking how much having an express option will cost.

They say the express service would cut about 10 minutes off the estimated 25-30 minutes of the current proposal, allowing people to either travel directly from Woden to the city, or use the all-stops service.

“We would hope that the express service could achieve around a 16-17 minute journey,” Emma says.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / Glassworks reopening to public
Next articleSmall businesses will return to pre-covid occupancy numbers
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. This requires four tracks, two express and two stopping all stations, like the NYC subway system. Have the Greens costed this?

Leave a Reply