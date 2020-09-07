Greenway Vodafone customers could be victims of identity theft

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are encouraging anyone who transacted at the Greenway Vodafone store to report any unusual credit applications in their name to their financial provider as well as police.

Their calls come after an employee was found with a number of items including identification material and a credit card notification letter of a fraudulently obtained credit card at his home.

Detective acting inspector Robert Rose said there could be more victims.

Police also believe that the 37-year-old employee was operating a larger fraud syndicate.

The man was arrested for dealing in identification material and charged on one count of identity theft.

Further charges will be laid.