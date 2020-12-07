Group accused of assaulting two men

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have released images of a group of men linked to an assault on Kingston Foreshore last month.

The accused are wanted in regards to assaulting two other men and damage to their vehicles on Eastlake Parade.

The incident took place on November 19 around 11.30pm.

One of the victims was able to capture an image which features five men that police would like to speak to regarding the assault.

Officers have already spoken to witnesses but are appealing to others to come forward that were in the area at the time.

“No one deserves to be assaulted on a night out,” Insp Adrian Craft said.

“Know your limits, drink responsibly and look out for your fellow Canberrans.”

Any citizens that recognise the five men, have any dash-cam footage or other information that could assist police, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 6677372.