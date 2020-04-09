Group attempts to break into Griffith unit

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A GROUP of people attempted to break into a unit on Giles Street in Griffith early yesterday (April 8) morning.

They tried to force entry into the unit at about 2.20am and when they couldn’t break in they left in a vehicle.

Police are now calling anyone who has information about the attempted break in to contact them.

Anyone with information, dash-cam or CCTV footage from around the time of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6518709.