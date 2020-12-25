Guilt-free eating, but you’ll have to think about it

‘TIS the season for parties, desserts, and decadent dishes – but don’t worry, Kate Freeman, Canberra nutritionist, founder and managing director of The Healthy Eating Hub, explains why you shouldn’t stress about “overdoing” it this holiday period.
“You don’t need to feel guilty about what you eat, no matter what you eat,” Kate says.
“I don’t like the idea of guilt-free foods because I like to think you can eat anything. The key is thinking about how you want to eat over this season and making food choices accordingly.”
So with the holidays in full swing, and while this should be a really enjoyable time, Kate shares her tips on how, with some planning, you can enjoy all the indulgences the season brings.
BE A FOOD SNOB
Don’t just eat for the sake of it. Be mindful when you make a food choice. Only eat the dessert you really want to eat and savour every mouthful of it.
BE A GOOD LISTENER
Pay attention to your body. Eat when you are hungry and stop eating when you are full. You can eat the cheesecake or the pav, but try and eat it only when you genuinely feel like eating it.
HAVE A FOOD ROUTINE
Despite all the parties and events, try and keep an underlying and consistent routine of making healthy food choices.
DON’T MAKE FOOD RULES
You are just going to rebel against food rules so it’s better to eat what you want and take genuine responsibility for your food choices.
DON’T START A NEW DIET THIS TIME OF YEAR
It’s not a good idea to lose weight this time of the year, that is always going to end badly, just enjoy yourself and take the pressure off.
Here’s something to try:
Healthier Rocky Road
A whole food twist on a traditional favourite.
Prep time 5 mins
Refrigeration time 30 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Ingredients
- 200 g chocolate, dark melted, dairy free for vegan option
- 50 g chocolate, white melted, dairy free for vegan option
- 60 g almonds, raw
- 40 g coconut, flakes
- 40 g apricot, dried finely sliced
- 20 g sunflower seeds
- 20 g sesame seeds
Instructions
- Line a tray with baking paper and evenly spread out the nuts, seeds, coconut and dried fruit.
- Evenly pour over the melted dark and white chocolate and try to coat as much of the other ingredients as possible.
- Use a toothpick to draw patterns through the chocolate. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes to set.
- Break into bite size pieces and serve. They make a nice gift in a pretty paper cup with cellophane and a bow.