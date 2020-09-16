Gungahlin restaurant targeted in daylight robbery

TWO men stole money and items from a Gungahlin restaurant on Hibberson Street early Tuesday (September 15) afternoon.

The men entered the restaurant between 1.50pm and 2pm and made demands to staff before fleeing the scene on foot in the direction of Ernest Cavanagh Street with money and other items.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dash-cam footage from around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6631743. 

