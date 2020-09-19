Gungahlin to get multi-cultural centre, say Libs

THE Canberra Liberals are promising a purpose-built multi-cultural and community centre for Gungahlin in the run up to the ACT election next month.
Liberal leader Alistair Coe says the centre, with a capacity of about 1500 people, will be for staging multi-cultural events and celebrations, performances, festivals, community forums and art exhibitions. He’s pledged $7 million to build it.
The centre will also feature commercial kitchens for self-catering of events.
“We want to give people a space for cultural expression and celebration. There are currently no facilities in Canberra that offer an affordable venue for large, multi-cultural events,” says Liberal leader Alistair Coe.
Liberal MLA for Yerrabi James Milligan says the multi-purpose “town hall” would be a highly valued asset for around 80,000 people who live in Gungahlin.
The Trevor Kennedy collection, the biggest ever to be acquired by the National Museum of Australia, has been officially handed over by the Sydney businessman and collector, writes arts editor HELEN MUSA.