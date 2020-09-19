Gungahlin to get multi-cultural centre, say Libs

THE Canberra Liberals are promising a purpose-built multi-cultural and community centre for Gungahlin in the run up to the ACT election next month.

Canberra Liberals leader Alistair Coe.

Liberal leader Alistair Coe says the centre, with a capacity of about 1500 people, will be for staging multi-cultural events and celebrations, performances, festivals, community forums and art exhibitions. He’s pledged $7 million to build it.

The centre will also feature commercial kitchens for self-catering of events.

“We want to give people a space for cultural expression and celebration. There are currently no facilities in Canberra that offer an affordable venue for large, multi-cultural events,” says Liberal leader Alistair Coe.

Liberal MLA for Yerrabi James Milligan says the multi-purpose “town hall” would be a highly valued asset for around 80,000 people who live in Gungahlin.

 

