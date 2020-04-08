Half the ACT’s coronavirus patients have recovered

ALMOST half the people infected by COVID-19 in the ACT have recovered, according to the latest figures from ACT Health today (April 8).

The two men reported ill in the past 24 hours have taken the ACT’s total to 99 cases, but 47 have recovered and been released from self-isolation.

Of the new cases, one of the men is linked to overseas travel and the other is a close contact of a previous confirmed case. They are aged in their 60s and 70s.

There are four COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals. The remainder are isolating at home with ACT Health support.

ACT Health says that one case has been reclassified from “under investigation” to “interstate acquired” following detailed contract tracing and there is still one case under investigation and awaiting further test results.

Two people – a man and a woman – have died from coronavirus in the ACT.

