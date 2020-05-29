‘Hardest hit’ industries to get rebate on bills

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE “hardest hit” industries in the ACT, the hotel and hospitality industries, will receive a rebate on bills.

Hotels and serviced apartments will receive a rebate on their water and sewerage fixed charge on Icon Water bills for the first two quarters of 2020-21, and cafes and restaurants will receive a rebate of $1000 on their electricity bills issued in the first quarter of 2020-21.

The ACT government made the announcement today (May 29) in the lead up to the further easing of restrictions for these industries, which start at midnight tonight, and allow 20 people into cafes, bars, restaurants and clubs, as well as galleries, museums, national institutions and outdoor attractions.

Free liquor licence and permits will also be extended to run up to a total of 12 months so restaurants and cafes can continue to offer takeaway and home delivery options.

Existing on-licensees will also have the option to move to a general liquor licence, free of charge until December 31 to broaden their business model, the government said.

Micro-producers, who produce and sell up to $100,000 of liquor on their licenced premises, in the first year of their off licence, will have fees reduced by 90 per cent, too.

For commercial property owners in Braddon or Civic, the City Centre Marketing and Improvement Levy will be reduced by 50 per cent in 2020-21. The remaining 50 per cent will be deferred by six months until February 2021. Commercial property owners are encouraged to pass this saving on to their tenants.