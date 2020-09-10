Have you seen Jasmine?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and the family of Jasmine Guest are concerned for her welfare after she went missing on Monday (September 7).

The 42-year-old, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm (5’2”) tall, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and of slim build, was last seen in Kambah.

She was wearing a yellow halter neck top with black and white stripes, blue skinny jeans and black and brown camouflage patterned Nike sneakers. She was carrying a purple Nike backpack with a pink tick.

Police believe she may have been in the vicinity of the Woden bus interchange on Tuesday.

They’re requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Jasmine is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6627438.