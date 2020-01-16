Update: Jedidiah’s been found

Share Canberra's trusted news:

UPDATE: Police say Jedidiah has been found safe and well.

POLICE are looking for help to locate missing 21-year-old man Jedidiah Simbiken.

Jedidiah left his home in Charnwood on Thursday afternoon (January 16) and was last seen in Jerrabomberra, NSW, about 7.30pm that evening.

He is of Papua New Guinean heritage and is described as having dark skin, of an athletic build, with black hair in a curly short afro, and brown eyes.

Jedidiah may be driving a black Ford Territory with a South Sydney Rabbitohs sticker on the back, registration number YLM 26U.

Police and Jedidiah’s family have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Jedidiah is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444. Please quote reference number 6485640.