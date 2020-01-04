Have you seen missing teens Harmony and Brandon?

Missing teens… Harmony Austin and Brandon DAlessandro

POLICE are looking for help to locate two missing teenagers last seen yesterday (January 3).

Police and families have concerns for 15-year-olds Harmony Austin and Brandon D’Alessandro, who is believed he is suffering from untreated injuries.

Harmony is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 160cm (5’3”) tall, with long straight blonde/brown hair, green eyes and of slim build.

Brandon is described as Caucasian in appearance, light brown hair and thin build.

Anyone with information to locating Harmony or Brandon is urged to call 131444. 

