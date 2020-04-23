Update: Renae found safe

UPDATE: Police say Renae has been found safe and well.

POLICE and the family of Renae Smith are concerned for her welfare after she went missing this morning (April 23). 

Have you seen Renae?

The 27-year-old was last seen in Isabella Plains at about 9.30am and is described as about 170cm (5’6”) tall, with a fair complexion, thin build, and dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a beige t-shirt, black tights with a white logo on the legs, a black hoodie, thongs, and carrying a black handbag.

Police are now calling for the public’s help to locate her.

Anyone who has seen Renae, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6524333. 

