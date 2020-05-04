Have you seen Zeb?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE family and friends of Zebulah (Zeb) Harris are concerned for his welfare after they haven’t seen or heard from him in days.

Zeb, 39, is described by police as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm (6’) tall, with sandy blonde hair, blue eyes, and of slim build.

Police say he may be driving a blue 1998 Nissan Navara utility with NSW registration CQ18VP.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Zeb is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6528699.