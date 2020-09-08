Hay fever in covid times: When to get tested?

AS the weather warms up and the trees and flowers begin to blossom, ACT Health sees an increase in the number of people exhibiting the symptoms of hay fever and asthma. But how to know that it’s not COVID-19? 

“Some COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to those experienced by hay fever and asthma sufferers, so it is important to have a plan in place,” says an ACT Health spokesperson. 

“If you are a hay fever sufferer, see your GP at the beginning of spring to discuss a management plan. This can include how to prevent and manage your symptoms, and when you might need to get tested if you experience COVID-19 symptoms.

“If you have asthma, ensure your asthma action plan has been recently reviewed by your GP and discuss when you might need to get tested for COVID-19 if you develop symptoms. Having a management plan in place with your GP for existing conditions will help you identify any symptoms not usually associated with your asthma or hay fever. 

“If you are managing your hay fever or asthma but are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, especially fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, you should get tested. If you are unsure if your symptoms are related to hay fever or asthma, self-isolate until you are able to seek medical advice.” 

Canberra continues to remain covid-free but ACT Health continues to encourage Canberrans to keep up-to-date with the coronavirus cases in QLD and NSW when travelling into other jurisdictions.

“The advice on affected areas is changing regularly, so keep up to date with the latest advice. Please be mindful and aware of how easily the virus spreads,” ACT Health says.

