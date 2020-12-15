Hazard burn will see smoke settle in Kowen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SMOKE is likely to settle in Kowen Forest overnight when the ACT Rural Fire Service (ACTRFS) assists landholders with a 4ha hazard reduction burn.

The burn will be visible to motorists travelling along the Kings Highway between Kowen and Bungendore, according to the ACT Emergency Services Agency.

The agency says this hazard reduction burn will remove ground fuels in the area to reduce the risk of a bushfire.

A spokesperson reminds the community to not call triple zero (000) to report smoke – only to report unattended fires.