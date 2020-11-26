Hazard burns produce possible smoke cover

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TEMPORARY smoke cover may be present today (November 26) as the ACT Parks and Conservation Service conduct hazard reduction burns at Jerrabomberra Wetlands and Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve.

The Jerrabomberra Wetlands burn will involve a wood pile burn across a 3.75ha area and the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve burn will be of a pile of eucalypt and wattle debris and will help reduce the fire hazard over summer.

Anyone suffering with asthma or any chronic respiratory condition should stay inside and not perform vigorous exercise in smoke affected areas, warns the ACT Parks and Conservation Service, who say they have taken efforts to time burns to minimise the impact of smoke across the capital.

Further burns at the Jerrabomberra Wetlands and in the Molonglo Valley may also begin over the next fortnight.