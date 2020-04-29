Health chief asks Canberrans to get tested

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA’S chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman is encouraging Canberrans to get tested if they have coronavirus symptoms so they have clearer information on the prevalence or absence of COVID-19 in the ACT.

Her calls for people to get tested come after the ACT again recorded no new cases in the past 24 hours, leaving the total of confirmed cases at 106.

There are only two remaining active cases in the ACT and no virus patients in Canberra hospitals.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 8336.

The ACT government expanded its COVID-19 testing criteria on Friday, April 24, which last until May 8.

“It’s vitally important that we continue testing as many people as possible to know the most accurate representation of COVID-19 within the ACT community,” Dr Coleman says.

“I ask everyone who is showing symptoms, or believes they may have symptoms, to get tested as soon as possible at either the drive through testing facility at the EPIC Showground, at the walk-in clinic at Weston Creek, or by contacting their general practitioner.

“We are in an excellent position in the ACT and we have the capacity to test anyone who has symptoms, regardless of if they were in contact with people who had COVID-19 or not.”

All people who are tested are required to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.