Health chief chides covidiots ignoring social distancing

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman has chided those people who weren’t maintaining physical distancing requirements when out in public at the weekend.

She said it was a “shame” to hear that some people visiting reopened shops or while getting takeaway coffee over the weekend were not complying.

“The pandemic is not over and it only takes one mistake or lapse in concentration to put our community’s most vulnerable at risk,” she said.

“As a community, Canberrans have worked really hard to adjust our lifestyles and flatten the curve. However, failing to adhere to physical-distancing and social-gathering requirements could undermine all of this work very quickly.

“It is vitally important that we continue to maintain the 1.5 metre physical distancing from other people at all times while we are out in public.

“Groups of more than 10 people are not permitted, and this includes the queues that gather as they wait to be let into shops.”

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours. There are no active cases and the ACT’s total remains at 107. The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 11832.