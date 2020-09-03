Health chief says check hotspots before visiting dad

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH Father’s Day this Sunday (September 6), ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman is urging Canberrans to check NSW hotspots before visiting dad.

“If you are travelling to NSW to visit your father, please check the NSW health website first to for updates on hotspots where you should not be visiting. Canberrans are strongly advised not to travel to Greater Sydney at this time,” Dr Coleman said.

The ACT has not had an active COVID-19 case in the ACT for more than 50 days and the number of negative tests recorded in the ACT is now 80,557.

Dr Coleman said Father’s Day is very special to many people and the pandemic should not stop people sharing the day with their fathers, but she reminded Canberrans to be mindful of vulnerable people in the community.

“Please remember that elderly people are more vulnerable to illness. Please don’t visit if you are feeling unwell and practise good hand and respiratory hygiene,” she said.

“If you go out, make sure your family group keeps at least 1.5 metres away from other groups to reduce the chance of people who don’t know each other mingling.

“Where fathers or grandfathers live in a residential aged care facility, you may still be able to visit and may even be able to take your loved one out for an excursion. Many residential aged care facilities allow residents to attend small family gatherings if those gatherings are in line with limits on gathering sizes and where everyone practises social distancing and maintains hand and respiratory hygiene.

“Please check with the residential aged care facility to discuss what visiting and excursion arrangements are allowed.”

For more information about visits to or from residential aged care facilities, visit the ACT COVID-19 website.