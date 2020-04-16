Health chief urges all Canberrans to get the flu shot

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government and Canberra’d health chief are urging Canberrans, especially those from higher risk groups, to book a flu shot ahead of this year’s flu season.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith is particularly urging older Canberrans to go and get their free vaccine, if they are over the age of 65.

“There is a free vaccine for older Canberrans over the age of 65 under the National Immunisation Program,” she says.

“As we all know, older people in the community are those most at risk from COVID-19 infection so it’s critically important that older Canberrans book in and get their flu shot as soon as possible.

“For those people over 65, you can get those vaccinations from participating pharmacists or through your GP. So I really encourage older Canberrans to book in and get your flu shot as soon as possible but certainly before we start to see winter kick in.”

But, older Canberrans aren’t the only people eligible for the free vaccine, and Canberra’s health chief officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says children aged six months to under five years of age, pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged six months and over and anybody aged six months and over with an underlying medical condition, should go and get the vaccine, too.

“These are the people eligible for vaccines funded under the National Immunisation Program and we would really encourage those people to consider taking up the vaccination now,” she says.

“Please start ringing to make your appointments to get these vaccines.”

Going further, she says: “This year will be an important year for everybody to consider getting their flu vaccination.”

But, she says it’s important to understand that the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19.

“There is no vaccine at this time for COVID-19, but the flu vaccine will help reduce your chance of getting both viruses at once,” she says.

“In the first three months of this year, there have been 300 cases of influenza notified to ACT Health. For the same period in 2019, there were 393 notified cases of influenza. While current flu activity remains low, now is the time for those most vulnerable to get immunised as it can take two weeks to develop immunity.

“The flu vaccine is available at your GP, local pharmacy or ACT Government Early Childhood Immunisation Clinic. These providers are complying with social distancing requirements to protect the community so it’s really important to make sure you get your flu vaccine now.”

For more information about flu immunisation visit health.act.gov.au