Health chief’s advice is to keep working from home 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER a group of Canberra businesses called for ACT public servants to head back into the office, to help with the economy, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith says it doesn’t align with the current health advice from the chief health officer.

“The current advice from our chief health officer and our current stage of easing of restrictions on the roadmap is for people to continue to work from home, if that works for them and their employer,” Ms Stephen-Smith says.

“What we’ve seen in other places, and including in Victoria, is that workplaces can be a significant source of new cases and new clusters and that’s because people spend a long time in the workplace. If lots of people come back to their offices and then they’re mingling in the kitchen, they’re all touching the same surfaces, if one case comes into that workplace, potentially that becomes a significant cluster.

“Of course if working from home is not working for people and employers, people are allowed to return and take those sensible precautions of hand hygiene, physical distancing and keeping their workplaces well-disinfected. But the last thing our hospitality industry needs is new cases and new clusters that mean that we actually have to go backwards on our restrictions, which will further restrict their capacity to operate.

“We recognise that this is really, really difficult for our hospitality sector at this point in time, and for the workers in that sector and for the small businesses who rely on passing foot traffic. It is absolutely a very challenging time.”

Before they can start recommending people to go back and work in offices, Ms Stephen-Smith says they would need to see a significant improvement in the situation in Victoria and they would need to be confident that NSW doesn’t have community transmission.

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in the ACT. About 500 people are in self-quarantine in Canberra.