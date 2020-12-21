Health oversight: Canberrans can go to the Shoalhaven area

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Health has backflipped on its announcement requiring anyone coming into the ACT from the Illawarra-Shoalhaven areas, including returning Canberrans, to quarantine for two weeks.

Visitors from from the Illawarra-Shoalhaven area, except for Wollongong, are able to travel into Canberra without quarantining.

The announcement comes after ACT Health, yesterday afternoon (December 20), advised that any returning Canberrans, who had been in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven area, would legally be required to self-isolate for two weeks as of 11.59pm last night. The same rules would apply for visitors to the region.

Overnight, NSW updated advice and now say affected areas cover Greater Sydney, Central Coast and Wollongong.

Today, NSW Health confirmed 15 more cases, bringing the state’s total to 83 cases.