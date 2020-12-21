Health oversight: Canberrans can go to the Shoalhaven area

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
ACT Health has backflipped on its announcement requiring anyone coming into the ACT from the Illawarra-Shoalhaven areas, including returning Canberrans, to quarantine for two weeks.
Visitors from from the Illawarra-Shoalhaven area, except for Wollongong, are able to travel into Canberra without quarantining.
The announcement comes after ACT Health, yesterday afternoon (December 20), advised that any returning Canberrans, who had been in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven area, would legally be required to self-isolate for two weeks as of 11.59pm last night. The same rules would apply for visitors to the region.
Overnight, NSW updated advice and now say affected areas cover Greater Sydney, Central Coast and Wollongong.
Today, NSW Health confirmed 15 more cases, bringing the state’s total to 83 cases.
Covid affected areas in NSW include:
  • Northern Beaches
  • Bayside (excluding transport through Sydney Airport)
  • Blacktown City
  • Blue Mountains City
  • Burwood
  • Camden 
  • Campbelltown
  • Canada Bay City
  • Canterbury-Bankstown
  • Central Coast
  • Cumberland
  • Fairfield City
  • Georges River
  • Hawkesbury City
  • Hornsby Shire
  • Hunter’s Hill
  • Inner West LGA

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleOne of the best, confesses jazz critic
Next articleMovie review / ‘Dreamland’ (MA)
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply