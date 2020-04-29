Heavy rain will last all week, says ESA

HEAVY rain and thunderstorms are predicted to last until the end of the week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Heavy rain is predicted for the rest of the week, easing off on Saturday afternoon. Tomorrow, April 30, there is a near 100 per cent chance of rain, in the morning and afternoon, with chances of thunderstorms, too.

ACT Emergency Services Agency is urging Canberrans to get prepared, especially if people still have damage from the recent hail storm.

They say:

  • If safe to do so, check any temporary roof repairs to ensure they are still secure
  • Book in for permanent repairs with your insurance company or tradesman if you haven’t already
  • Clean your gutters and secure loose items around your home
  • Make sure cars aren’t parked under trees and;
  • Remember, if its flooded forget it.

