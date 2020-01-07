Heavy smoke comes rolling in again

Smoke on Lake Burley Griffin.

HEAVY smoke from the bushfires in NSW is predicted to re-enter the ACT late this afternoon (January 6).

In issuing the alert, Emergency Services says the smoke is not from fire activity in the ACT.

The Hospital Hill fire in the Namadgi Park, south of the ACT, has been controlled and continues to be patrolled and monitored.

The ESA says its advice to the community remains that it is best to avoid exposure to the smoke by staying indoors where possible and not using evaporative air conditioners, which draw air into the house from outside.

Tips on how to reduce smoke in the home can be found at: https://esa.act.gov.au/state-alert-declared-act-0

Advice for employers and workers can also be found on the WorkSafe ACT website www.act.gov.au/worksafe

P2/N95 masks are available through Canberra’s pharmacies for people who are most at risk of the health impacts of exposure to the smoke. Details on this, as well as advice on fitting masks properly, is available on the ACT Health website www. health.act.gov.au

