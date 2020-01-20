Help crews hunker down to a long list

ABOUT 35 crews worked overnight to complete 445 jobs following a record number of community calls for help from yesterday’s severe hailstorm.

Pergola roof damaged by hail. Photo: ACT ESA

There are still 1466 jobs to go and the crews will resume work this morning.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency reports it received 1911 calls for assistance yesterday (January 20). This response broke the previous call record of 998 calls from a windstorm on January 13, 2017.

ESA says it will take some days to get through every task and have asked the community for patience while waiting for assistance.

Anyone who no longer needs assistance should cancel their request at 132500.

