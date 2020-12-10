Helping young adults manage stress during Christmas

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CHRISTMAS is often thought of a time where people connect and celebrate the year that’s past but, for a lot of people, it can be the most stressful time of the year, according to headspace Queanbeyan.

Financial issues, family conflict and loneliness can increase stress for young people with anxiety or depression, which is why headspace Queanbeyan is encouraging young people to find ways to ensure they look after their mental health during the festive season.

Centre manager Winston Seah says there are many strategies people can adopt to help them keep a healthy headspace during Christmas and look after their mental health.

“Be kind to yourself and ensuring you allow time to do the things you enjoy is really important. Manage your expectations about Christmas Day, spend time with people who are supportive, and know that it’s okay to say ‘no’ to things,” he says.

“Christmas doesn’t have to include a huge to-do list or be crammed with activities out of obligation or tradition.”

Managing finances around this time of year can be stressful, too, he says, suggesting that people not spend money if they’re unable to comfortably do so.

“It will only bring stress into the new year. Instead, you could give meaningful gifts such as homemade baked treats, a babysitting voucher or offering to help with the dishes after Christmas lunch,” he says.

Mr Seah also suggests that maintaining a healthy diet during the festive season can be beneficial to healthy headspace.

“On top of these strategies, it’s also helpful to eat a healthy diet, cut back on alcohol and other drugs, stay active and get enough sleep,” he says.