Asbestos concerns after storm damages clubhouse

THE Canberra Croquet Club’s clubhouse on Commonwealth Avenue was also a victim of last week’s horrific hailstorm.

The roof of the heritage clubhouse, which was opened in 1933, was shattered by the force of the hailstones, and the fear is that due to asbestos material in the tiles restoration may be a long process, says Judy Tier, the club vice captain.

In 1928, the then women only Canberra Croquet Club was allowed to play on the lawn at the former Hostel No. 1 (later the Hotel Canberra and now the Hyatt Hotel).

At that time, there was no clubhouse; a room at the hostel was converted for use as a locker room and there were 41 foundation members.

The clubhouse was opened in 1933. But it took until 1976 for men to be admitted and these days the club has a membership of more than 100 players.