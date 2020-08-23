Holt man arrested for reckless unit robbery

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ONE of three armed men who allegedly robbed a unit in Gordon has been arrested.

During the robbery on Matson Street, the man, a 22-year-old from Holt, threatened to kill someone while carrying a firearm at about 3am on Wednesday, August 12.

The three robbers stole a number of items, including a black Mazda CX5, before fleeing the scene.

Police later located the stolen vehicle burnt out in Symonston.

The man is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court facing a range of charges including two counts of joint commission theft, common assault, reckless threat to kill a person, possessing ammunition generally, carrying/using firearm – improper manner in/on premises, unlawful possession of stolen property, attempted aggravated burglary – intent to commit theft, aggravated burglary – intent to commit theft, joint commission take motor vehicle without consent and joint commission arson building/vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6595505.