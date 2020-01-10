Homes safe, but ESA on ‘high alert’

FIRES in surrounding NSW are not impacting the ACT, says the ACT Emergency Services.

”Our Incident Management Team, helicopters and crews on the ground remain vigilant and on high alert,” says the ESA.
”There is currently no threat to Canberra homes.”

Surveillance of these fires will is ongoing and will recommence at 06.00 on January 11.

The ESA has contacted rural landholders in Canberra’s south to ensure they are well prepared should the fire cross the border.

Latest information on the fires to the west of the ACT is at esa.act.gov.au/fires-west-act

The ESA is holding two community meetings this weekend in Tharwa and Uriarra to give residents and landholders up-to d-ate information on the  ACT State of Alert and bushfire conditions:act.gov.au/community-meetings

“Canberrans may also see increased helicopter activity in the skies during the next few days as Canberra Airport is a hub for aerial firefighting,” bthe ESA says.

”Ongoing activity is expected with aircraft re-fuelling and undertaking water-bombing and surveillance activities in the region.

“On the worst bushfire day, our firefighters can’t protect every home. We need you to be prepared, too. Canberrans should review their Bushfire Survival Plan and also complete a ‘Grab and Go’ plan. If you don’t have a plan, download and complete one today at esa.act.gov.au”

