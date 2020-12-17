Hope’s legacy continues through refurbished park

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FAMILIES in Queanbeyan and surrounds have new facilities to enjoy this holiday season with the renowned Hope Marland Park in Queanbeyan getting a complete refurbishment.

December 10 saw the upgraded park unveiled by Member for Monaro John Barilaro, Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council Mayor Tim Overall and the family of Hope Marland.

The park, which has been a go-to spot for families in Queanbeyan for decades, received $144,500 from the NSW government’s “Everyone Can Play Grant” program which was matched dollar-for-dollar by QPRC.

It’s now been installed with new and safer play equipment for children to enjoy.

“It is wonderful to see the finished product in this beautiful part of Queanbeyan. Our local families and children deserve a space like this, where they can come together, have fun and put the worries of this year behind them,” Mr Barilaro said.

Named after the remarkable Hope Marland in 1996, Mr Overall said it was an honour to open the most recent upgrade of the playground with her family.

“Hope Marland spent 30 years as a Queanbeyan city councillor and more than 50 years volunteering her time with numerous charity and community groups such as Legacy, the Queanbeyan Hospital Auxiliary and many, many more,” Mr Overall said.

Hope moved to Queanbeyan in 1963 as an accountant with her husband, Ken, and within two years she was serving on the council, the second female alderman ever to do so.

Hope was also instrumental in the creation of the Karabar Cooperative Housing Association, a key charity organisation in Queanbeyan still running today that helps low-income families find homes.

In 1988 her dedication to the community was recognised with an Order of Australia Medal.

“[And] it was fitting that in 1996 this park was named in her honour,” Mr Overall said.

She passed away in June of 2014, aged 91, and holds a spot on the Crawford Street Honour Walk of Queanbeyan.

Now through Hope Marland Park her legacy continues to be remembered.