Hospital expansion will run on renewable electricity

An image of the promised hospital development.

THE Canberra Hospital expansion will run on 100 per cent renewable electricity. 

The Australian-first, according to the ACT government, will see the 40,000sqm emergency, surgical and critical healthcare facility extension run on all-electric heat pumps.

Once operational, this will avoid 1886 tonnes of carbon dioxide being released into our atmosphere every year, equivalent to taking 760 cars off Canberra roads each year, says the government.

Construction of the new facility will begin in 2021, and is expected to be completed in 2024.

