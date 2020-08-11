Hospital expansion’s still four years away

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRANS will have to wait another four years for the hospital expansion promised by ACT Labor in the lead up to the 2016 election.

About $540 million will go into expanding the Canberra Hospital, with Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith saying the extension to the hospital is scheduled to be complete in 2024.

In an announcement today (August 11), the ACT government said it will partner with Multiplex to deliver the extension to Canberra Hospital which will see 22 new ICU beds, 55 day surgery beds and 39 emergency service spaces added to the hospital.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said: “The expansion will provide more elective and emergency surgeries, more beds in our maternity ward, more support for people suffering from mental illness and a bigger and better emergency department for Canberra Hospital.”