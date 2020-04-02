Hospital gets temporary coronavirus emergency department

A TEMPORARY COVID-19 emergency department is to be built at Canberra Hospital and dedicated to patients with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.

Aspen Medical has been engaged to finalise details of the facility, including the model of care and location. Input into the design and operation of the facility has been sought from experts at the World Health Organization, as well as international clinical experts.

The ACT government has allocated additional funding of $126 million to ensure health services are well resourced and prepared to respond to the pandemic, says Health Minister Rachel Steven-Smith.

Further measures being funded include:

  • Health facility infrastructure, flexing the bed base in Canberra Health Services by an additional 131 beds, and supporting Calvary Public Hospital to deliver dedicated COVID-19 wards and expanded ICU capacity;
  • Working with the territory’s private hospitals to identify all available capacity across the health system to deliver a co-ordinated response;
  • Personal protective equipment and other medical supplies for doctors and nurses;
  • Establishment of respiratory clinics and additional equipment;
  • A 24/7 radiography service;
  • The Emergency Operations Centre; and
  • Enhanced operational capacity for health protection services including contact tracing and COVID-19 testing.

In addition to the increased investment in Lifeline, the ACT government says it will allocate further support to the Perinatal Wellbeing Centre to ensure there is adequate support for young families during this period. Further support will also be provided to Menslink.

 

