Hospital restrictions are still in place, says health chief

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman

EVEN though Canberra, again, recorded no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today (May 7), ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman is reminding Canberrans that hospital visitation restrictions are still in place. 

The restrictions, which only allow one visitor per patient, per day, apply to all Canberra Health Services campuses, including Canberra Hospital, the University of Canberra Hospital, community health centres, as well as Calvary public and private hospitals, and the National Capital Hospital.

“We are in a very strong position here in the ACT but Canberra’s hospitals would like to remind people of the restrictions they have in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among staff, patients, their friends and relatives,” Dr Coleman says.

“We know that hospitals can be potential transmission hubs with a population that is already compromised by episodic and chronic health issues.

“These health services would also like to remind people, where possible, not to bring children to hospital when visiting patients. This policy will be applied with compassion and common sense. For example, children who are well will still be able to visit a parent or sibling accompanied by an adult.”

Today, May 7, there has been no new cases of the virus recorded in the ACT, keeping the total of confirmed cases at 107.

Of these confirmed cases, 103 have recovered, three people have died, and one case remains “active”.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 10,371.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLate night beating in Belconnen puts man in hospital
Next articleLaw leaders disappointed by ‘flawed’ elder abuse legislation
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply