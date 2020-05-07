Hospital restrictions are still in place, says health chief

Share Canberra's trusted news:

EVEN though Canberra, again, recorded no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today (May 7), ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman is reminding Canberrans that hospital visitation restrictions are still in place.

The restrictions, which only allow one visitor per patient, per day, apply to all Canberra Health Services campuses, including Canberra Hospital, the University of Canberra Hospital, community health centres, as well as Calvary public and private hospitals, and the National Capital Hospital.

“We are in a very strong position here in the ACT but Canberra’s hospitals would like to remind people of the restrictions they have in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among staff, patients, their friends and relatives,” Dr Coleman says.

“We know that hospitals can be potential transmission hubs with a population that is already compromised by episodic and chronic health issues.

“These health services would also like to remind people, where possible, not to bring children to hospital when visiting patients. This policy will be applied with compassion and common sense. For example, children who are well will still be able to visit a parent or sibling accompanied by an adult.”

Today, May 7, there has been no new cases of the virus recorded in the ACT, keeping the total of confirmed cases at 107.

Of these confirmed cases, 103 have recovered, three people have died, and one case remains “active”.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 10,371.