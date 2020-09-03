Hospitality industry ‘blindsided’ by health changes

THE ACT hospitality industry says its been blindsided by the rightening of restrictions made by the ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman on Tuesday (September 1). 

Previously, patrons were only required to be seated in a licensed venue only while consuming alcohol, but under the new changes patrons now have to be seated at all times except for when they enter a venue, order at the bar or go to the restrooms.

“We are blindsided and dumbfounded by the changes. They place a significant additional regulatory burden on struggling hospitality businesses, in the same month that the ACT government’s taxation waiver for our industry is scheduled to end,” says the ACT Branch of the Australian Hotels Association’s general manager, Anthony Brierley.

According to the ACT Branch of the Australian Hotels Association, this means patrons are not permitted to play pool or change music on a jukebox, patrons drinking water or soft drinks are forbidden from standing, and patrons are no longer permitted to stand to have a conversation with a friend

And, Mr Brierley says there was no advance warning given to the hospitality industry, nor any health justification about why the restrictions needed to be tightened.

“It is utterly perplexing about why the restrictions are being tightened at this point in time. The ACT has gone nearly two months without a COVID-19 case,” he says.

“That indicates that the previous restrictions were working. We have reached out to the relevant health officials to understand their rationale, but have received radio silence in response.

“It is especially devastating news for anyone in Canberra who has been planning an upcoming wedding. The chief health officer had been advising licensed hospitality venues that dancing was permitted at weddings. Unfortunately, the new restrictions now make this impossible.

“We would welcome an explanation from the ACT government about why restrictions needed to be tightened without any engagement or rationale, but we won’t be holding our breath.”

