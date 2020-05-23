House blaze extinguished in Garran

Share Canberra's trusted news:
THREE fire trucks and 17 firefighters have extinguished a house fire in Garran this afternoon (May 23).
All occupants of the home safely evacuated and no-one was injured.
Firefighters were alerted to the fire on Tompson Stree at about 3pm by multiple calls to Triple Zero (000).
Three trucks and 17 firefighters responded, supported by HAZMAT and the Breathing Apparatus Van.
Firefighters will remain on scene while the area is made safe and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
