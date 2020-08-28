News House fire closes residential street in Holt By CityNews - August 28, 2020 Share Canberra's trusted news: Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A STREET in Holt has been closed due to a house fire. Firefighters are currently attending the fire on Sellwood Street and the community is asked to avoid the area. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)