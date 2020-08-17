Housing development threatens protected species in Lawson

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A HOUSING development planned for Lawson is threatening critically endangered grasslands and protected bird species, according to local conservation groups, scientists, land managers and volunteers, who are collectively calling for a stop to the development.

Led by Defence Housing Australia, the proposed development, located nine kilometres from Canberra’s CBD, called “Lawson North”, will include a mix of traditional homes and medium-density living, that will become home to about 570 families.

It’s in the planning stages still but Defence Housing Australia predicts that stage one of the civil works will begin early to mid 2021, with a completion anticipated for 2023.

In a letter to the Defence Housing Australia managing director, Barry Jackson, more than 100 representatives from Canberra’s key biodiversity groups expressed their concern about the proposed housing development, saying: “Our concerns relate to the impact of the development on the critically endangered ecological communities Natural Temperate Grassland (NTG) and Box-Gum Woodland (BGW), and associated threatened and rare species that occur in the area identified as Lawson Grasslands in the ACT native grassland conservation

strategy and action plans.”

“We urge Defence Housing Australia to reconsider proceeding with this development so as to ensure ongoing protection, conservation and enhancement of what are nationally important ecological communities under Commonwealth law,” the letter said.

Conservation Council ACT CEO Helen Oakey has signed the letter, saying: “North Lawson contains over 100 hectares of Natural Temperate Grasslands, a critically endangered ecological community.”

“The grassland at this site is one of only thirteen areas in the ACT over 100 ha in size, and is the largest area of Natural Temperate Grassland in Belconnen,” she said.

“In addition, the site provides habitat for bird species protected under the Commonwealth EPBC Act such as the Superb Parrot, and other bird species protected under ACT legislation like the Scarlet Robin.

“We know that putting housing near environmentally-sensitive areas can cause impacts through people walking on or near grasslands, weeds and garden-escapees spreading, rubbish dumping and domestic animals moving through the area.

“Defence Housing Australia will be required to seek environmental approval under national environmental laws, the Environment Biodiversity and Conservation ACT (EPBC Act), which is currently under review, and has been widely criticised for being ineffective at protecting environmental values.

“In the context of Australia’s biodiversity crisis and giving consideration to the contribution Lawson North makes to our critically endangered grassy ecological communities, the destruction proposed by this development is unacceptable.”

While the first proposed stage of the development will be built on the site of the old Belconnen Naval Transmission Station (BNTS), Friends of Grasslands president Geoff Robertson said it’ll be surrounded by environmentally-significant grasslands, and will likely have detrimental impacts due to construction and the ongoing activities of residents.

“It’s deeply concerning that the proposed second stage 2 of the development will directly destroy the majority of the critically endangered grassland and woodland in the east of the Lawson Grasslands,” he said.

“Stage 2 will leave only a narrow strip of grasslands in the east that will be very vulnerable to impacts from the adjacent residential areas, especially as there are few areas of urban open space identified in the development footprint to encourage residents not to use the grassland for recreational use.

“The entire extent of the Lawson Grasslands and associated Box-Gum Woodland should be recognised for its ecological, natural and cultural heritage values, and conserved in perpetuity.

“Environmentalists, scientists, and the volunteer community who have signed onto this letter, are clear that this proposal is unacceptable, and we urge Defence Housing Australia to reconsider the development to ensure ongoing protection, conservation and enhancement of what are nationally important ecological communities under Commonwealth law.”