How to gracefully accept an unwanted gift

PICTURE the following: A young boy, excited as anything on Christmas morning after Santa’s visit, eagerly opening his presents but eventually getting to one looking more than a little peculiar. Has to be good though, it’s Christmas, right?

He goes on to delicately pull the warping paper away to find that of all things, it’s an avocado, right there by itself. The situation has deviously been orchestrated by his parents who have a camera ready and waiting for his reaction.

He’s not exactly thrilled, but he gives showing some feigned appreciation everything he’s got. All the staples of the unwanted gift reaction are pulled out: the stifled smile, the awkward placement to the side and the elongated “thaaanks”.

That scene comes from a viral Youtube video aptly titled “It’s an avocado”, and with near five million views racked up it’s clear that people find the relatable situation of getting an unwanted gift rather amusing, albeit incredibly awkward.

It’s a very common occurrence, too, says Amy Jacobson, a behaviour and emotional intelligence expert.

“Gumtree data in 2017 confirmed that 21 million unwanted gifts were received, and judging on the 6509 items currently listed as ‘unwanted gifts’, it is still an ongoing occurrence and we haven’t even hit Christmas yet,” she says.

Clothes, phones, appliances and every other odd and end you can possibly think of appears under the category on Gumtree. Canberra is certainly no exception with around 200 results popping up when “unwanted gifts” is searched.

Amy also discusses the rather interesting science behind the awkwardness.

“There is a clear link between the emotions that our Amygdala sends the physical response by the muscles in our body. If we are scared or fearful, the emotion shows on our face,” she says.

“The disruption is created by our face displaying a different emotion than the mind is sending.”

Whether donating, re-gifting or re-selling an unwanted gift, Amy also has three expert tips on how to mask any of that post unwrapping disappointment that may be encountered.

Number one is agreeing on presents before the festive day.

“Agree on presents before Christmas, including price limit, funny or serious, and ask for some gift ideas if it’s a close relationship,” Amy says.

Number two involves being prepped for disappointment.

“Self-regulation is important. Prepare yourself for the gift and control the look on your face,” she says.

And number three, and arguably the most important, is empathy.

“Don’t focus on the gift, focus on the emotion of the giver and the meaning behind the giving of the present. Whenever anyone is giving a gift, they’re hoping that they have picked well and that the receiver likes what’s been given,” she says.

“So this Christmas, be emotionally intelligent, self-regulate, and be empathetic.”