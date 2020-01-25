Huge leap in new-citizen numbers in the ACT

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A RECORD number of more than 27,000 people will become Australian citizens tomorrow – the largest number to make the pledge on January 26. 

In the ACT, conferee numbers have jumped from 32 in 2018 (140, 2019) to 391 people planned for tomorrow.

With 454 ceremonies around the nation, Acting Citizenship Minister Alan Tudge said: “Citizenship is a chance for new migrants to make a pledge to uphold our laws and values and contribute to our cohesive, open and inclusive society. 

“A citizenship ceremony is an important event in every new citizens’ life and being able to attend one on Australia Day adds extra significance.” 

Australia Day is the most popular day for people to attend a citizenship ceremony. 

In September the federal government amended the Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code to require councils to hold a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day. 

He said that every council required to hold a ceremony was doing so and almost 140 councils that would be exempt under the code had chosen to hold a ceremony anyway. 

“This is the first time we are requiring councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day,” Mr Tudge said. 

“We want them to do the right thing as it is the most popular day for new migrants to become an Aussie. This is the day that all of us can celebrate, whether born here or only just becoming a citizen.” 

Between July 1 and December 31, 106,704 people were conferred with Australian citizenship, up from 48,983 in the same period in 2018. 

Number of conferees scheduled to attend Australian citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day 2020, by top ten nationalities
Country of nationality No. of conferees
United Kingdom 5,053
India 4,031
China** 2175
Philippines 1531
South Africa 1000
Vietnam 886
Pakistan 847
Afghanistan 814
New Zealand 808
Iran 658
Other 9,616
Total 27,419

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleHow punitive Trump builds barriers to peace
Next articleFeral horses survive fire, now ‘threaten’ Kosciuszko wildlife
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply