Huge leap in new-citizen numbers in the ACT

A RECORD number of more than 27,000 people will become Australian citizens tomorrow – the largest number to make the pledge on January 26.

In the ACT, conferee numbers have jumped from 32 in 2018 (140, 2019) to 391 people planned for tomorrow.

With 454 ceremonies around the nation, Acting Citizenship Minister Alan Tudge said: “Citizenship is a chance for new migrants to make a pledge to uphold our laws and values and contribute to our cohesive, open and inclusive society.

“A citizenship ceremony is an important event in every new citizens’ life and being able to attend one on Australia Day adds extra significance.”

Australia Day is the most popular day for people to attend a citizenship ceremony.

In September the federal government amended the Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code to require councils to hold a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day.

He said that every council required to hold a ceremony was doing so and almost 140 councils that would be exempt under the code had chosen to hold a ceremony anyway.

“This is the first time we are requiring councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day,” Mr Tudge said.

“We want them to do the right thing as it is the most popular day for new migrants to become an Aussie. This is the day that all of us can celebrate, whether born here or only just becoming a citizen.”

Between July 1 and December 31, 106,704 people were conferred with Australian citizenship, up from 48,983 in the same period in 2018.