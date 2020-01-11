Hundreds fighting to keep fire from ACT border

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Emergency Services Agency reports this morning (January 11) that the Dunns Road fire is about 18 kilometres from the ACT border and 48 kilometres from the urban interface.

It has been mapped overnight and 620 firefighters and 128 vehicles are working to control the fire.

An ACT Task Force, under the direction of NSW RFS is assisting.

While the size of the fire has increased, the rate of spread has been much slower than yesterday’s predictions.

The fire still remains within containment lines.

The fire is burning south of the Hume Highway in areas around Tumblong, Mount Adrah and Adelong.

The current warning level has been set at Advice.

To view the map in detail visit the ESA incidents map here: https://esa.act.gov.au/

Further information from NSW RFS is available here: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/major-fire-updates/mfu?id=8443