Hundreds fly into Canberra from India tomorrow 

TWO-hundred Australian citizens will fly into Canberra tomorrow morning (May 15) on a repatriation flight from India.

The flight, organised by the Commonwealth Government through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is one of a number of flights that will land in Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne, in a bid to get Australians home who have been stuck in India.

While, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, more than a month ago, advised all Australians overseas to return home, ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith says restrictions on commercial flights meant their were limited availability and capacity for Australians to return home.

“The ACT government has agreed to help the federal government and our interstate colleagues to help to accommodate Australians who are returning home during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ms Stephen-Smith says.

“The passengers arriving in the ACT tomorrow are all Australian citizens and permanent residents who have been living in India.”

Ms Stephen-Smith says many of the passengers have been quarantining in India and, once they arrive in the ACT, will be required to quarantine in Canberra hotels for 14 days, too.

Following the two-week quarantine period, Ms Stephen-Smith says all passengers will then be allowed to return to their own state or territory.

But, whether any of these passengers are from Canberra is uncertain, with Ms Stephen-Smith saying she doesn’t know numbers but expects some are.