Hundreds of free plants to be given away

EIGHT hundred plants will be given away tomorrow (January 21) as the City Renewal Authority gives Civic’s flower displays a seasonal refresh.

About 800 plants from the outgoing flower displays will be on offer, including Arenaria, Argyranthemum, Bacopa Megacopa, Dianthus, Diascia, Lamium, Petunia, Phlox Gisele, Salvia and Heuchera.

Acting chief executive Craig Gillman says the giveaway helps make way for the planter boxes to be refreshed with new varieties of ornamental flowers and foliage to reflect the upcoming changing season.

“These particular flower displays in several of our public spaces in Civic and Braddon help to bring colour and greenery to the city’s public spaces for the benefit of the community,” Mr Gillman says.

“As the seasons change, we refresh our flower displays with more seasonal varieties, but we don’t want the existing plants to go to waste. We want them to find a second life in people’s gardens or planter boxes.”

The giveaway starts at noon, near the carousel. A limit of four plants a person will apply so that everyone has a chance to pick something up.

