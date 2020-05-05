In adversity, it’s goodness and love that triumph

Share Canberra's trusted news:

I WAS delighted when one of my favourite programs “Call the Midwife” resumed on ABC TV recently.

While I invariably shed a few tears watching it, I am drawn by the plots and the very human characters interacting with the harsh realities of life in Britain in earlier times.

The beautiful community of Anglican nuns, the vibrant young nurses and the other wonderful characters who weave in and out of storylines depict the best of human nature.

Whether they are dealing with difficult husbands or other family members, the direst forms of poverty or appalling examples of injustice, they go about their work seemingly without effort and always with a light touch. There is no preaching or moralising even when dealing with very sensitive ethical/moral issues.

For me, it is consistently a story of hope, the triumph of goodness and love in the midst of adversity.

There seem to be many parallels in the challenges thrust upon us today by the coronavirus. I think it is only extremists who would see it as the work of the devil or God’s punishment on a wicked world.

But I have reflected that it has brought out the worst and the best in us, but mainly the best!

I am in awe of the response right across every section of society from the professionalism of our health carers, to the willingness (necessity!) of politicians to put aside partisan politics and point-scoring, and the great media coverage that has helped us all to better understand what is going on.

As an old Luddite, I am most impressed by imaginative programs to facilitate online learning, entertainment and the sharing of resources.

We are often cautioned by development agencies against being overwhelmed by the enormity of the challenges which confront us. I love their slogan, which is to think globally and act locally.

Social commentator Hugh Mackay often writes about putting that into practice in our neighbourhoods.

Very early in the piece I received in my letterbox a note copied out to 70 neighbours in a section of our suburb of Campbell. Peter gave his contact details and suggested we set up a support group in the neighbourhood, inviting us to let him know of any needs we had or any ways in which we were able to be of assistance to others.

I responded by saying that I was self-sufficient, but as a retired Catholic bishop, I was a good listener and may be of some assistance to a person living alone.

He put me in touch with a lovely lady a bit older than me not living far away. Every so often, I take my little dog, Clara, along with me and we stand in her splendid garden and talk with her through her front door for five or 10 minutes.

She has family in Canberra who keep in touch with her and are able to attend to her additional needs. Most people I come across casually seem to be more open to one another.

Adjacent to the Campbell shops, where I pick up my copy of “CityNews”, is the Southern Cross aged-care facility. I have been saying a weekly Mass there and generally ministering to the residents since 2009.

Sadly, since the restrictions have been imposed, my presence has been limited but in the limited access I do have, I have been pleased to see that as much as is possible is being done for these vulnerable people and, as always, they are looking out for each other.

Clara and I walk up Mount Ainslie most days. It is busier than ever these days and while it is never a time for socialising, people seem to be just as friendly with a greeting, a smile or a word of encouragement.

On the occasional visit to the supermarkets, I have admired the patience and helpfulness of the staff and have mercifully been spared the loutish behaviour continually re-played on the television.

For all these positives, I can understand how many people these days might be questioning where is a loving God among all this personal tragedy and mayhem.

American Rabbi Harold Kushner many years ago wrote a book “When Bad Things Happen to Good People” and more recently, Australian Jesuit priest Richard Leonard wrote similarly in “Where the Hell is God?” Each writer explores what is often called “the problem of evil”.

I see the goodness and love of God in the people who have blessed my life. I am convinced that God has no favourites and wants what is best for every one of us. Knowing that Jesus, the son of God experienced all kinds of suffering and deprivation, we can do no better than live out his great commandment: “Love one another as I have loved you”.

Pat Power is auxiliary bishop emeritus of Canberra and Goulburn, and Canberran of the Year, 2009.