Initiative creates almost 5000 free training options

ALMOST 5000 free training places will be made available to school leavers, young people and job seekers in the ACT.

The ACT and federal governments have each committed more than $8 million to create the training positions, as part of its “JobTrainer” initiative.

The funding will go towards expanding the SPARK Ginninderry training and employment initiative and support additional free training at the Canberra Institute of Technology, which will see it deliver about 1300 training places through JobTrainer, in addition to free online short courses, to ensure Canberrans get access to a large range of training options.

JobTrainer will also deliver about 3500 extra training places in the ACT in key industries and occupations including community services, healthcare, renewable energy and sustainability, digital and cyber security, construction and hospitality.

