‘Injured’ Man stranded since crash on Monday 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are concerned for a man who may have been stranded west of Uriarra Village since Monday (April 27).

The man was believed to be in a single-vehicle crash on a dirt road between Brindabella Road and Bullock Paddock Road on Monday morning. Police have been searching for him since witnesses reported the man running from the scene.

At about 6pm, police received a report of a man matching his description on Brindabella Road, about three kilometres west of Uriarra Village.

Police have continued searching for the man and although some items believed to have been in the man’s possession have been located, he has not. There are concerns for his welfare as he may have sustained injuries in the vehicle collision.

The man, whose identity is not known, is described as being in his mid-to-late-20s. He was wearing black tracksuit pants, a grey hoodie, a black jacket, a black cap and red Nike reflective shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the man, or interacted with him to call 131 444 to help police locate him and check on his welfare.