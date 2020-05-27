Innovative duo gets home sellers top results

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Sponsored content from a valued advertiser.

FOR people thinking about selling their home this year, Kim Persson and Sophie McLean from Your Property Profits say their stress-free home renovations get people the best sale results.

By taking on the up-front costs, Kim and Sophie, backed with years of experience in home renovation, say their innovative, local business gets homes sold quickly, without the worry of financial hardship.

They take all the hard work on for their clients and pay for all the up-front costs, confident in their ability to make strategic improvements to a home, only renovating where it will increase the value of the home and improve the sales result.

“Our clients love not having to do anything, as we manage the entire renovation for them,” says Kim.

Kim and Sophie, as well as their team of tradespeople, stylists and real estate experts, organise and manage a renovation, style and prepare a home inside and out, ready for sale.

“We recently completed a renovation for an apartment in Griffith [and] the owner was ‘wowed’ by the improvements we made especially to the kitchen and living area,” says Kim.

It’s all been renovated, styled and put on the market now, ready for sale. On Saturday, it had the most inspections booked for LJ Hooker for any of their other listings!”

During these unprecedented times, Kim says it’s even more important to ensure a property has the greatest chance at selling by looking its best and appealing to the majority of buyers.

“That is where Your Property Profits can help to ensure you get the best possible price at sale and walk away with more money in your pocket,” says Kim.

