Innovative firm gives expert legal advice

Sponsored content from a valued advertiser.

AS one of the oldest law firms in NSW, with more than 150 years in operation, Baker Deane and Nutt is a full-service law firm, providing expert advice with a personal touch, says partner Tanya Nadin.

With two offices, one in Canberra and another in Queanbeyan, Baker Deane and Nutt is unique in that it can operate across both jurisdictions.

The firm prides itself on being accessible, responsive and innovative, and has invested in technology, systems and staff training to ensure its clients receive fast and effective legal services.

Tanya says the COVID-19 crisis has shown the need to be well-prepared with things such as wills, probate and family law matters.

Like many workplaces, staff is starting to return to its offices after weeks of working from home, but the company hasn’t shut throughout the COVID-19 crisis, says Tanya.

“We’ve been fortunate not to have to close our doors at all, and have been as busy as ever,” she says.

“Fortunately many of us were already set up to work remotely, able to run meetings with clients from home, and the staff that did come in appropriately spaced out and all meetings were by appointment only.

“Now we can see more clients in the office.”

Baker Deane and Nutt, Level 1, 1 Farrell Place, Civic, and 260 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan. Visit bdn.com.au