Inspectors ‘concerned’ by childcare centre health breaches

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

NINE childcare centres were found to have breached work health and safety protocols in November and December. 

Inspectors described the breaches as “concerning”, with the work health and safety commissioner, Jacqueline Agius, saying if these risks aren’t managed properly, there’s the potential for serious injury, not only for staff but others, including children or visitors to these centres.

Work health and safety commissioner Jacqueline Agius. Photo: Holly Treadaway

Some of these issues, included firefighting equipment not being inspected, electrical equipment, which had not been regularly checked and tagged, no safe system of work for staff immunisation (for vaccine preventable diseases), and no dangerous substances register, the commissioner said. 

As a result, inspectors issued 32 improvement notices for the breaches. 

“There is always time to prioritise work health and safety, because everyone deserves to work in a safe environment,” Ms Agius said.

“As we start winding down for the end of the year, and families go away for the holidays, child attendances in centres are likely to decrease.

“This is a timely reminder for childcare centres to take the time to check their work health and safety practices, make sure everything is in order, and make improvements.” 

WorkSafe ACT will continue to audit childcare centres until March.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleIt’s a tough ask to walk the talk
Next articleGamblers play it safe during covid
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply