Inspectors ‘concerned’ by childcare centre health breaches

NINE childcare centres were found to have breached work health and safety protocols in November and December.

Inspectors described the breaches as “concerning”, with the work health and safety commissioner, Jacqueline Agius, saying if these risks aren’t managed properly, there’s the potential for serious injury, not only for staff but others, including children or visitors to these centres.

Some of these issues, included firefighting equipment not being inspected, electrical equipment, which had not been regularly checked and tagged, no safe system of work for staff immunisation (for vaccine preventable diseases), and no dangerous substances register, the commissioner said.

As a result, inspectors issued 32 improvement notices for the breaches.

“There is always time to prioritise work health and safety, because everyone deserves to work in a safe environment,” Ms Agius said.

“As we start winding down for the end of the year, and families go away for the holidays, child attendances in centres are likely to decrease.

“This is a timely reminder for childcare centres to take the time to check their work health and safety practices, make sure everything is in order, and make improvements.”

WorkSafe ACT will continue to audit childcare centres until March.